Astros' Will Harris: Strikes out two
Harris allowed one hit and struck out two over one inning in Wednesday's game against Miami.
Harris was knocked around in his first spring outing, but has followed up with three straight scoreless appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has been an effective setup man the last two seasons, but missed a month in 2017 due to a shoulder injury. If healthy, he'll be part of the crew that bridges games to closer Ken Giles.
