Astros' Will Harris: Takes loss Saturday
Harris (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks in one inning, taking the loss in a 6-5 extra-inning defeat to the Rangers.
Harris has been deployed anywhere from the sixth inning to the end of games this season, being a mostly reliable reliever. He ran into trouble Saturday, but that happens, even to a guy that's been a consistent and reliable reliever in three-plus seasons with the Astros. Over eight appearances in 2018, Harris sports a 2.45 ERA with seven hits, four walks and six strikeouts over 7.1 innings.
