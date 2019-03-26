Astros' Will Harris: Throws scoreless frame
Harris struck out one in a scoreless inning Monday against the Pirates.
Harris was delayed this spring after undergoing hernia surgery during the offseason and is ramping up for the start of the season. He appeared in five spring games (4.1 IP) and will slot into a middle relief role for the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Behind in throwing program•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Reaches deal with Astros•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Option declined, remains with Astros•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Left off ALCS roster•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Picks up first hold in 11 outings•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Notches seventh hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...