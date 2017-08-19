Harris (shoulder) threw a simulated inning Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris, who last pitched for the Astros on July 5, faced injured catcher Evan Gattis (concussion) during the session. Both Harris and Gattis are in line to begin rehabilitation assignments early next week. Once Harris is ready to return to Houston, the 32-year-old right-hander should slot into an eighth-inning setup role.