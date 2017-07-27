Astros' Will Harris: Tosses scoreless inning in rehab appearance
Harris pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts and 15 pitches thrown in a rehab start Wednesday for High-A Buies Creek, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Expect Harris to make one or two more rehab appearances before likely returning at some point during this weekend's series against the Tigers. Harris was among Houston's best relievers when he went down on July 5, as he owns a 2.86 ERA with 39 strikeouts against just five walks over 34.2 innings.
