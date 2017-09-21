Harris experienced an increase in fastball velocity during his scoreless relief inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris' heater ticked 93 mph on the gun, up from the 90-92 he'd generated over his previous six appearances. The right-hander had missed several weeks because of a bone bruise in his pitching shoulder, returning to the active roster in late August. Prior to his turn Tuesday, Harris had given up three runs, seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in six outings since his activation off the 10-day disabled list. With his velocity returning, manager A.J. Hinch can rely on him for key outs in October.