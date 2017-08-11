Astros' Will Harris: Working on mechanics
Harris is working on adjustments to his delivery designed to alleviate the stress on his shoulder, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris, who hasn't pitched since July 5 because of a bone bruise in his pitching shoulder, resumed throwing this week. "I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure and putting myself in a position where my arm was kind of dragging a little bit and putting a lot of strain on my shoulder," he said. "If I can clean that up, I feel like it's something I won't have to worry about from here on out." The bullpen has emerged as a potential area of weakness for the Astros, and the return of Harris, who has arguably been the team's most reliable reliever, will help. Since the All-Star break, the Astros have a 5.13 ERA, ahead of only the Blue Jays (5.49) and the Tigers (5.33) during that span.
