Harris is working on adjustments to his delivery designed to alleviate the stress on his shoulder, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris, who hasn't pitched since July 5 because of a bone bruise in his pitching shoulder, resumed throwing this week. "I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure and putting myself in a position where my arm was kind of dragging a little bit and putting a lot of strain on my shoulder," he said. "If I can clean that up, I feel like it's something I won't have to worry about from here on out." The bullpen has emerged as a potential area of weakness for the Astros, and the return of Harris, who has arguably been the team's most reliable reliever, will help. Since the All-Star break, the Astros have a 5.13 ERA, ahead of only the Blue Jays (5.49) and the Tigers (5.33) during that span.