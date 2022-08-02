site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Will Smith: Sent to Houston
RotoWire Staff
Smith was traded to the Astros from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for starter Jake Odorizzi, Mark reports.
Smith has not been as stout this season as he has been in years past, but he remains tough against lefties and will bolster the Astros' bullpen for the stretch run.
