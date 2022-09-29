Smith (0-2) took the loss on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Smith came out in the 10th inning with the score tied 2-2 and gave up a bunt single to Geraldo Perdomo on the very first pitch he threw, which drove the leadoff runner, Carson Kelly to third base. Daulton Varsho grounded into a fielder's choice to second base in the next at-bat to score Kelly and the former would later come around to score himself, along with Jake McCarthy, on a Christian Walker single just after Smith was removed from the game. The left-hander is 0-2 in 11 September appearances, allowing four earned runs over that stretch with 10 strikeouts and two walks.