Wagner (wrist) returned from Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list Friday and has gone 3-for-8 with one double, two walks, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base in his first two games since being activated.

Wagner picked up starts at second base and hit out of the No. 5 spot in both games, his first action with Corpus Christi since May 25. After completing his recovery from right wrist surgery, Wagner began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on July 21 and posted an .852 OPS in seven games at the rookie ball level before being activated.