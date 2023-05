The Astros announced Sunday that Wagner has been shut down at Double-A Corpus Christi with "right wrist discomfort," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Houston has yet to announce a timeline for Wagner's return, but the son of former MLB closer Billy Wagner will presumably be placed on Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list in the coming days. The younger Wagner is a 23-year-old infielder who has slashed .270/.353/.432 with two home runs in 85 plate appearances for Corpus Christi this season.