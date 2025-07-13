The Astros have selected Neyens with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Neyens is an exciting lefty slugger out of high school in Washington, although there are questions about whether he'll strike out too much. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he looks like a prototypical middle-of-the-order masher, and unlike many third basemen, Neyens bats from the left side. His swing is geared for launching balls, and while he has a good eye for his age, he swings and misses plenty and can be too passive at times. Neyens has a plus arm and was up to 95 mph as a pitcher, and he has the athleticism to stick at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. There's a chance he shows unpalatable strikeout issues in the lower levels, but if he's keeping his strikeout rates in the mid-to-low 20s, he has the impact potential to shoot up prospect rankings.