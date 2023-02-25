Diaz will have the chance to win the backup catcher job this spring, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Martin Maldonado is penciled in as the starting backstop in Houston, but the depth chart is unresolved from there. Diaz has proven big-league ready with the bat -- he maintained a 121 wRC+ across 219 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land in 2022 -- but his defense is more questionable. However, upon reporting to camp, Diaz noted that he focused on improving all facets of his defense this offseason in an effort to stick in the majors all season. He is competing with fellow prospect Korey Lee for the role, though Diaz's bat-first profile may help him given that Maldonado is a strong defensive catcher but offers little at the plate.