Diaz was a late addition to Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Yordan Alavarez injured his left index finger in his door at home Tuesday, so he was a late scratch, with manager Dusty Baker expressing hope that he would be back in the mix Wednesday. Diaz has been playing pretty regularly at first base, designated hitter and catcher, and he is hitting .321 with five home runs in 16 games this month.