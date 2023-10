Diaz is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Twins.

Diaz takes a seat after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts as the Astros' designated hitter Tuesday in Game 3. Yordan Alvarez will fill the DH role Wednesday in Game 4, with Michael Brantley patrolling left field and Martin Maldonado again handling the catching duties.