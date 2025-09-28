Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single during the Astros' 6-2 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Diaz got Sunday's scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning before giving the Astros a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the fifth. His long shot was his 20th of the season, and he has reached the 20-homer mark in two of the last three years. With the Astros eliminated from playoff contention, Diaz will end the year with a .256/.284/.417 slash line with one steal, 56 runs, 25 doubles and 70 RBI over 567 plate appearances.