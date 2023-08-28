Diaz went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 17-4 win over the Tigers.

Diaz entered the game as a pinch hitter for Martin Maldonado in the eighth inning and had the luxury of facing backup catcher Carson Kelly with the Astros already up 12-0. It was his sixth home run this month and his 19th of the year, which set an Astros record for most home runs in a season for a catcher. Despite the breakout rookie season, Diaz is still in a time share behind the dish with veteran Martin Maldonado but has been extremely productive even with the limited playing time. The 24-year-old is now slashing .284/.304/.537 with 48 RBI, 39 runs and an 8:55 BB:K in 313 plate appearances.