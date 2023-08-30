Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Diaz will head to the bench after starting in the first two games of the series in Boston and going 1-for-8 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. He'll have a more crowded path to playing time moving forward after the Astros activated Michael Brantley from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, but manager Dusty Baker will likely look to find ways to keep Diaz's bat in the lineup so long as the rookie remains productive. Diaz has compiled a .917 OPS over 36 games since the All-Star break.