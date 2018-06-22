Astros' Yoanis Quiala: Hit with 80-game suspension
Quiala was suspended 80 games without pay for testing positive for Drostanalone, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The suspension will cost Quiala his season, as Double-A Corpus Christi do not have 80 games remaining in their schedule. The 24-year-old won't be a priority for the Astros to retain, as he's posted a 5.97 ERA in 57.1 innings for Corpus Christi this year.
