Astros general manager Dana Brown suggested Wednesday that Alvarez (oblique) is likely at least three weeks away from resuming baseball activities, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brown previously implied Sunday that Alvarez would be shelved for beyond the minimum 10 days due to the right oblique injury, but the general manager went into more specifics regarding the slugger's timeline for a return during a radio appearance with Sportstalk 790 Houston. Based on the three-week estimate to resume activities that Brown laid out for Alvarez, the Astros could be leaning toward holding the 25-year-old out through the All-Star break in mid-July. With both Alvarez and Michael Brantley (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future, the Astros are likely to rotate a number of players at designated hitter, as three different players have occupied that spot in the lineup over the past three contests.