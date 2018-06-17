Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Activated Saturday
Alvarez (hand) was activated off the minor-league disabled list by Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Alvarez, Houston's third-ranked prospect, made his presence felt immediately upon his return to the lineup. He launched a pair of two-run home runs -- one in the first inning then another in the third -- before the game was called due to rain in the fifth inning.
