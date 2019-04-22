Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Adds to homer total
Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI on Monday in Triple-A Round Rock's 9-4 win over Memphis.
The long ball was Alvarez's second in as many days and 10th of the season, with that total ranking tops among all minor-league hitters. Along with the impressive power production, Alvarez has made major strides with his plate discipline through Round Rock's first 18 contests, posting as many walks (11) as strikeouts (11). The 21-year-old may have leapfrogged the struggling Kyle Tucker as the next Astros prospect to receive a callup to the majors if another outfielder is needed, though Tucker is helped by already possessing a spot on the 40-man roster.
