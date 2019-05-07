Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Another big day at Triple-A
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Monday in Triple-A Round Rock's 6-5 win over San Antonio.
The long ball was Alvarez's 13th of the season, tying Reds farmhand Josh VanMeter for the Triple-A lead. With a monstrous 1.401 OPS and 18:22 BB:K mark through 121 plate appearances, the 21-year-old continues to build a strong case for a promotion to the big leagues, but the Astros would likely have to make some tough personnel choices in order to make room for him. As Jake Kaplan of The Athletic notes, the Astros would likely have to sell low on either Tony Kemp or Tyler White to make room for Alvarez, unless an injury intervenes. Both Kemp and White are out of minor-league options and would likely be lost to another club via trade or waivers if either is booted from the 40-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...