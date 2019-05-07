Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Monday in Triple-A Round Rock's 6-5 win over San Antonio.

The long ball was Alvarez's 13th of the season, tying Reds farmhand Josh VanMeter for the Triple-A lead. With a monstrous 1.401 OPS and 18:22 BB:K mark through 121 plate appearances, the 21-year-old continues to build a strong case for a promotion to the big leagues, but the Astros would likely have to make some tough personnel choices in order to make room for him. As Jake Kaplan of The Athletic notes, the Astros would likely have to sell low on either Tony Kemp or Tyler White to make room for Alvarez, unless an injury intervenes. Both Kemp and White are out of minor-league options and would likely be lost to another club via trade or waivers if either is booted from the 40-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories