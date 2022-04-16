Alvarez (illness) worked out with his teammates prior to Saturday's game in Seattle but has not been activated off the COVID-19 injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez had remained away from the park for the past several days while battling an illness and was eventually placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to coronavirus-like symptoms, though he reportedly didn't test positive for the virus. The fact that he's back with his teammates Saturday is a sign that he's feeling much better, though it's yet to be confirmed when he'll return to the roster.