Alvarez (undisclosed) is roughly 10-14 days away from being ready to join the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez missed the entirety of summer camp for undisclosed reasons and was said to be week away from game action upon his return. He still appears to be on that timeline, giving Kyle Tucker a clear path to the primary designated hitter role for most of the next two weeks.
