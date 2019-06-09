Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Batting fifth in MLB debut
The Astros officially selected Alvarez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles. He'll serve as Houston's designated hitter and bat fifth, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The slugger will make his highly-anticipated MLB debut in the heart of the Houston lineup after a dazzling two months at Round Rock. Over 56 games in the Pacific Coast League, Alvarez slashed .343/.443/.742 with 23 home runs while striking out in a manageable 19.8 percent of his plate appearances. Barring monumental struggles in his first taste of the big leagues, there's a good chance the 21-year-old sticks in Houston for the long haul, making him a must-roster player in just about every format.
