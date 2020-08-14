Alvarez will bat fifth as the designated hitter in his season debut Friday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was out for the entirety of camp for undisclosed reasons but spent the last three weeks ramping up at the Astros' secondary site. He should serve as the team's everyday designated hitter going forward, though it's possible he gets a few extra off days early on to ease him back into game action.