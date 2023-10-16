Alvarez is dealing with a virus, but he's in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the Astros' ALCS matchup with the Rangers, serving as Houston's designated hitter and cleanup batter, Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic report.

According to the report, Alvarez is battling an upset stomach and has been dealing with headaches, but he looks set to play Monday at less than full strength. The slugger played through the illness in Sunday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a weakly-hit grounder in the Astros' 2-0 loss in Game 1. For what it's worth, manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Alvarez is "better today than he was yesterday."