Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win against Oakland.

Alvarez plated the game's initial run with a first-inning sacrifice fly, and he capped the scoring in the contest with an eighth-inning solo homer that provided the winning margin for Houston. The long ball was his 10th of the season, putting him among 30 MLB players to reach double-digit home runs so far this season. Alvarez has added a .292/.385/.569 slash line and 41 RBI through 169 plate appearances.