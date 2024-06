Alvarez went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three total RBI in a 5-2 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Alvarez kicked off the scoring for Houston with a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. The pair of long balls matched his total over his previous 30 games combined. Alvarez has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games and is batting .377 (20-for-53) during that stretch, though he had only two RBI during that span before Saturday.