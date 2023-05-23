Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in a 12-2 win against the Brewers on Monday.

Alvarez smacked a 425-foot solo shot in the fifth inning and followed that with a grand slam in the sixth. He's up to 12 homers on the campaign and has knocked in 46 runs, second-most in the majors. Those marks put Alvarez on pace to easily exceed his career-best marks of 37 long balls and 104 RBI.