Alvarez (knee) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and bat fourth Sunday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez's mobility in the field and on the basepaths may be compromised while he manages a sore left knee, but his ability to take batting practice Saturday without incident will allow him to re-enter the lineup in a non-defensive role. The rookie, who had missed the previous two games with the injury, could be limited to DH duty for the next several days, but fantasy managers are likely just relieved that he avoided a trip to the injured list.