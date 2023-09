Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez has homered in back-to-back games to reach the 30-homer mark for the season. His blast Monday was a massive one to right-center field to pad the Astros' lead in the third inning. The designated hitter is at a .297/.411/.593 slash line with 96 RBI, 74 runs scored and 24 doubles through 109 games this season.