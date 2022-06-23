Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Mets.

The 24-year-old went back-to-back with Alex Bregman during the opening frame, and Alvarez followed with another solo shot during the third inning. He leads all of baseball with a 1.064 OPS and now has 21 home runs and 51 RBI for the season. Alvarez has especially been flexing his power lately with four long balls in his past four games.