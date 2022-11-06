Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Saturday night's 4-1 win over the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series.

Alvarez hit a 450-foot blast off Jose Alvarado in the sixth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead, just his first homer since the ALDS but a monumental one nonetheless. The 25-year-old hit .192 across 52 at bats in the playoffs, but he managed to knock in 15 runs and help the Astros win their second World Series in the last five years. Alvarez will remain a vital piece to the heart of the Houston lineup for the foreseeable future.