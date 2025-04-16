Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Alvarez crushed a 419-foot blast to deep center field in the eighth inning, tacking on an insurance run to give the Astros a 2-0 lead. While Alvarez got off to a dreadful start to the year, he's certainly beginning to pick up some steam lately. Over his last nine outings, the All-Star slugger is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with two homers, six RBI, seven walks and one stolen base.