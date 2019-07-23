Alvarez could make a start in left field at some point during the weekend series in St. Louis, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez has played the field occasionally, but 25 of his 30 big-league starts thus far have come as a designated hitter. He was stuck on the bench for both of the Astros' games in Colorado in early July, but the Cardinals' outfield is nearly as large as the Rockies' is, so he may not face the same fate during this interleague series.