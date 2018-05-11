Alvarez hasn't played in a game for Double-A Corpus Christi since last weekend after getting struck in the hand by a pitch. He's expected to be out for a week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez is hitting .299/.374/.542 with six home runs and 26 RBI through 27 games this season. This is the 20-year-old's first taste of Double-A ball, and though he was strictly a first-base propspect heading into the year, he's spent a majority of his time with the Hooks in left field, learning a new position. Expect to see him back in action by next weekend.