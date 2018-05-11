Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with minor hand injury
Alvarez hasn't played in a game for Double-A Corpus Christi since last weekend after getting struck in the hand by a pitch. He's expected to be out for a week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez is hitting .299/.374/.542 with six home runs and 26 RBI through 27 games this season. This is the 20-year-old's first taste of Double-A ball, and though he was strictly a first-base propspect heading into the year, he's spent a majority of his time with the Hooks in left field, learning a new position. Expect to see him back in action by next weekend.
More News
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...