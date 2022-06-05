Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Alvarez continues to rack up hits at a rapid rate -- he's 17-for-35 (.486) in his last nine games with six extra-base hits in that span. He came up a double shy of the cycle Sunday, which was his second three-hit effort in his last three games. For the season, he's batting .295 with a 1.015 OPS while adding 16 homers, 34 RBI, 35 runs scored, five doubles and two triples through 201 plate appearances.