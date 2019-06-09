Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Alvarez was promoted to the big leagues ahead of Sunday's series finale, and he showed nearly right away that he belongs in the majors. He clubbed a two-run blast to center field in the fourth inning to get the Astros on the board, and it was all the run support they'd need in a 4-0 victory. The 21-year-old is expected to hang with the big club for the foreseeable future.