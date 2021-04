Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 16-2 rout of the Angels.

The three-bagger was the first of Alvarez's career, and it cleared the bases in the fifth inning for three of his four RBI on the day. The 23-year-old has four hits in three starts since returning to the lineup, pushing his slash line on the season to .293/.344/.517 through 15 games with two homers and 12 RBI.