Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.

The 28-year-old slugger extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch in which he's slashing .343/.395/.800 with four doubles and four homers. Alvarez has driven in at least one run in seven of those contests, boosting his RBI total on the season to 24 -- tied for the major-league lead with the Reds' Sal Stewart.