Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Alvarez's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning tied the game at 10-10. The rookie slugger has torn MLB pitching up since his promotion in early June. He's racked up 25 RBI with 14 extra-base hits and a 1.141 OPS across 82 plate appearances.