Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Alvarez tallied RBI knocks in the fourth and seventh innings, bringing his total on the season to 39. He's in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .354 with three homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, Alvarez has maintained an impressive .298/.400/.573 line across 155 plate appearances.