Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Alvarez did his damage early, driving in a pair with a bases-loaded double. Though he hasn't homered in his last seven appearances -- a notable drought given that he has gone yard 17 times in 57 games to begin the campaign -- Alvarez has nine RBI and two runs scored in that span. Overall, Alvarez has maintained a 192 wRC+ and .434 wOBA across 241 plate appearances on the season.