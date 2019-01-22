Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Earns invite to spring training
Alvarez was invited to the Astros' major-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After impressing in the upper minors in 2018, Alvarez will get a chance to show off his skills in front of the Astros' brass during spring training. The 21-year-old split time between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno last season, hitting a combined .293/.369/.534 with 20 homers and six stolen bases. Alvarez appeared in just 45 games at Triple-A and is blocked at the major-league level, so he'll likely open the year back in the minors. That said, he could force a promotion in summer if he continues to excel on the farm.
