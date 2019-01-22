Alvarez was invited to the Astros' major-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After impressing in the upper minors in 2018, Alvarez will get a chance to show off his skills in front of the Astros' brass during spring training. The 21-year-old split time between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno last season, hitting a combined .293/.369/.534 with 20 homers and six stolen bases. Alvarez appeared in just 45 games at Triple-A and is blocked at the major-league level, so he'll likely open the year back in the minors. That said, he could force a promotion in summer if he continues to excel on the farm.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...

  • luis-castillo.jpg

    Breakouts 1.0

    Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Scott White's Busts 1.0

    A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...