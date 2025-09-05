Alvarez went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Alvarez has pummeled the Yankees' pitching over the last two games, going 8-for-10 with three extra-base hits and three RBI in that span. The slugger struggled to find his timing right after being activated from the injured list after a lengthy absence due to a hand injury, but he's bounced back quickly with four multi-hit efforts over his last five games. He's now batting .273 with an .811 OPS, five homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored and one stolen base across 158 plate appearances this season.