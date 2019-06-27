Alvarez left Thursday's game against the Pirates with left knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He fouled a ball off his knee in Tuesday's game, but was able to finish that game and play Wednesday as the designated hitter. However, three innings in left field Thursday may have aggravated the issue. Tony Kemp replaced him. Alvarez should be considered day-to-day ahead of this weekend's home series against the Mariners.

