Alvarez (hand) was able to hit soft toss in the batting cage Sunday and felt good, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez has taken swings in the cages in two of the last three days, and both times the slugger has felt fine after the session. He's recovering from soreness in his left-hand, and while the team has framed his absence from Grapefruit League precautionary, it's late enough in the spring season to grow concerned that he may not be ready to play on Opening Day. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that it's "still the plan" for Alvarez to be ready for the start of the season, however, and it's encouraging that he's feeling better swinging the bat at this stage.