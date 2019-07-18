Alvarez (knee) is starting at DH and hitting fifth Thursday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez is still recovering from the left knee injury he suffered near the end of June, and while it could occasionally force the youngster to miss a game or two, it won't keep him out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale. The 22-year-old, who is slashing .323/.402/.677 with nine home runs and 29 RBI through his first 25 big-league games, will face righty Matt Harvey in this one.